Zach Clemence thrilled to welcome Gradey Dick to Kansas

Returning sophomore Zach Clemence might know incoming freshman Gradey Dick better than anyone else on the Kansas roster. The pair were roommates at Sunrise Christian Academy and will now be sharing the same uniform once again at the college level.

Clemence's freshman season was hindered by a lingering foot injury, but the six-foot-ten forward still averaged 2.1 points and 1.8 rebound(s) through 24 showings. And now the returning Jayhawk will have a chance to play alongside his old friend, Dick.

And with the addition of Dick, Clemence knows the locker room is only going to get even more competitive this time around.

"It makes it tough," Clemence said. "It just adds depth to your team. Having someone like that on your roster just makes it hard."

"I think he's attacking a lot more," Clemence added. "When I was playing with him, he was really just a shooter. And I think he's getting to the rim a lot better, which is good because he's a taller guy."

Arriving on campus this past weekend, Dick is adjusting to the college lifestyle after ending his high school career shooting 51.3% from the field and averaging just under 18 points per game during his senior season.