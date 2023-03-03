With the dead period over, the Kansas coaches will hold their first junior day of the spring football season. One of the visitors making the trip will be tight end Zach Smith.

Smith, who plays at Thunderridge High in Colorado, is expected to arrive in Lawrence today.

“I'm excited for all of it, really,” Smith said. “Get to see campus, meet all the coaches in person, see the practice too and see what it's like out there. I'm excited for it all.”

Smith started his high school career as an offensive tackle but made the transition to tight end.

“My freshman year I played tackle and I was much faster than all of the other linemen, I guess,” Smith said. “I had good hands, so they were like, ‘let's throw this guy the ball,’ so they moved me to tight end. I had a heck of a time. It was fun for sure. I like it much better than o-line.

“I like blocking people. I like hitting people. That's my favorite part of football, but I do like catching the ball and scoring touchdowns for sure. Just the combination of both really made tight end my favorite position in football because you're so versatile. You get to do so much.”