Zavier Hamilton has Jayhawks in his top four
Zavier Hamilton just released his top four schools, and the Jayhawks made the list.
Hamilton, a linebacker from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.), announced his top schools were Kansas, South Carolina, Auburn, and Florida State.
He visited Kansas in early March for Junior Day and has been staying in contact with the coaching staff.
“I've been talking to almost everyone on the staff,” Hamilton said. “I've been talking to Coach Simpson, Coach Wallace, and I've talked to Coach Leipold a couple times since then. They're such great people. I really love them, man. I love them up there.”
Hamilton talked about the genuine approach he has seen from the Kansas staff and that is one reason they are among his top schools.
“It's been a great experience,” he said. “Every one of them keeps it so real, and I greatly appreciate it because there's a lot of people who aren't that genuine in this recruiting game. They're going to make sure you know what's up every time. It's just been a great experience learning about them and them learning about me. I have a great time talking to them every time I'm on the phone with them.”
He has been taking unofficial visits for the last few years and gathering information on several college programs. He was ready to announce the schools who are his favorites.
“I pretty much have been everywhere across the country since my freshman year,” Hamilton said. “Every place that I went to, they all just started to mold together. But those four places really stuck out to me the most. Kansas was one of them. It was one of the best experiences I've had going on a visit, and I couldn't be happier that I decided to make that trip up there.”
There is still work to do and he plans to announce his official dates soon. Hamilton said those could come within the next week.
“One, I'm looking for culture,” he said. “And then two, I'm looking at the learning environment. And then three, I'm looking at how if it's really a true fit for me. But mostly I'm looking for the culture of the locker room and culture of the entire college. And if it's a place I can see myself being at, and all four of those places have that. That's why they're all in my top four.”
He holds 25 division one offers and is ranked the nation’s 12th best inside linebacker according to the Rivals.com rankings.
Hamilton talks about the top four schools
Hamilton said he is not afraid of going to a program going through change or building their program. He talked about each school in his top four.
Kansas: I love being a part of change and a change is really coming to Kansas under Coach Leipold and the new staff. And it's just a place I can really see myself growing and becoming a young man there. And I believe in the change that's coming there, and it's a place that I'd love to be at.
Florida State: They are also one of those places that came under a change with Coach Norvell coming in. He's been recruiting me since my freshman year. He's watched me grow. I've watched FSU grow as a program since Coach Norvell got there. And it's been a great experience to watch after FSU made their way back to what they were. And it's also a place that I can see myself growing and turning into a young man at.
Auburn: Once again, with the new staff change there's a new culture in Auburn that I really love. There's something different about it up there. I've been up there so many times. I mean, it's a great place as well. And Coach Aldridge is one of the best coaches I've talked to. So, it's just another place I can see myself becoming a young man and growing and maturing, just the culture that they're building there.
South Carolina: They really made a lot of moves with me later, but they're recruiting me real hard. I love going up there. I'm from South Carolina, that's where I was born. It's a great school. It's a great place to be at. Their practices are really attention-to-detail oriented, which I love. And Coach White's one of the better linebacker coaches I've talked to as well. It's a great vibe up there.