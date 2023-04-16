Zavier Hamilton just released his top four schools, and the Jayhawks made the list. Hamilton, a linebacker from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.), announced his top schools were Kansas, South Carolina, Auburn, and Florida State. He visited Kansas in early March for Junior Day and has been staying in contact with the coaching staff. “I've been talking to almost everyone on the staff,” Hamilton said. “I've been talking to Coach Simpson, Coach Wallace, and I've talked to Coach Leipold a couple times since then. They're such great people. I really love them, man. I love them up there.”

Hamilton will release his official visit schedule in the next week

Hamilton talked about the genuine approach he has seen from the Kansas staff and that is one reason they are among his top schools. “It's been a great experience,” he said. “Every one of them keeps it so real, and I greatly appreciate it because there's a lot of people who aren't that genuine in this recruiting game. They're going to make sure you know what's up every time. It's just been a great experience learning about them and them learning about me. I have a great time talking to them every time I'm on the phone with them.” He has been taking unofficial visits for the last few years and gathering information on several college programs. He was ready to announce the schools who are his favorites. “I pretty much have been everywhere across the country since my freshman year,” Hamilton said. “Every place that I went to, they all just started to mold together. But those four places really stuck out to me the most. Kansas was one of them. It was one of the best experiences I've had going on a visit, and I couldn't be happier that I decided to make that trip up there.” There is still work to do and he plans to announce his official dates soon. Hamilton said those could come within the next week. “One, I'm looking for culture,” he said. “And then two, I'm looking at the learning environment. And then three, I'm looking at how if it's really a true fit for me. But mostly I'm looking for the culture of the locker room and culture of the entire college. And if it's a place I can see myself being at, and all four of those places have that. That's why they're all in my top four.” He holds 25 division one offers and is ranked the nation’s 12th best inside linebacker according to the Rivals.com rankings.

Hamilton talks about the top four schools