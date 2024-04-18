Not long ago, Zeke Mayo, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound point guard from Lawrence, Kan., decided to enter the transfer portal in order to search for a new school to call home. After narrowing his list of schools down to Kansas, Oklahoma, Creighton, and Texas, Mayo, the No. 5 ranked player in the transfer portal, committed to Kansas during an unofficial visit.

At the time, Mayo had planned to visit Oklahoma on April 13, but that visit never took place.

This past season, Mayo averaged 19.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game at South Dakota State. Offensively, Mayo shot 46.8 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from behind the arc, and 83.4% from the free-throw line.

Mayo, during his three-year run at South Dakota State, appeared in 99 games. During that stretch, he averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 45.1 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from behind the arc, and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.

On Thursday afternoon, Kanss officially announced the signing of Zeke Mayo.

“Zeke has had a terrific career at SDSU and led them to the NCAA Tournament two of his three seasons there,” Self said of the Lawrence High School product who recorded 1,576 career points and 231 threes made in his three seasons at SDSU. “Most importantly, Zeke is a proven shooter. He made 92 threes last year and will be able to help us in that area. Being a local kid, it will mean so much to him and his family to put the Kansas jersey on and run out of the tunnel.”







