Zeke Mayo and AJ Storr sign with Kansas
Not long ago, Zeke Mayo, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound point guard from Lawrence, Kan., decided to enter the transfer portal in order to search for a new school to call home. After narrowing his list of schools down to Kansas, Oklahoma, Creighton, and Texas, Mayo, the No. 5 ranked player in the transfer portal, committed to Kansas during an unofficial visit.
At the time, Mayo had planned to visit Oklahoma on April 13, but that visit never took place.
This past season, Mayo averaged 19.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game at South Dakota State. Offensively, Mayo shot 46.8 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from behind the arc, and 83.4% from the free-throw line.
Mayo, during his three-year run at South Dakota State, appeared in 99 games. During that stretch, he averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 45.1 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from behind the arc, and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.
On Thursday afternoon, Kanss officially announced the signing of Zeke Mayo.
“Zeke has had a terrific career at SDSU and led them to the NCAA Tournament two of his three seasons there,” Self said of the Lawrence High School product who recorded 1,576 career points and 231 threes made in his three seasons at SDSU. “Most importantly, Zeke is a proven shooter. He made 92 threes last year and will be able to help us in that area. Being a local kid, it will mean so much to him and his family to put the Kansas jersey on and run out of the tunnel.”
Mayo wasn’t the only player to be announced to KU’s recruiting class on Thursday. Earlier in the day, AJ Storr, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced his transfer to Kansas following a year at Wisconsin.
During this past season at Wisconsin, Storr averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 43.5 percent from the field, 31.4 percent from behind the arc, and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line.
During his freshman season at St. Jonh’s, Storr, in 33 games, averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He shot 43.4 percent from the field, 40.4 percent from behind the arc, and 75.0 from the free-throw line.
During his one and only season at Wisconsin, Storr had scoring games 22 points, 22, points, 29 points, 23 points, 28 points, 28 points, 20 points, 21 points, 30 points, 20 points, and 24 points.
Additionally, Storr hit two or more shots from behind the arc 14 times, including hitting 5-of-11 from deep at Nebraska back on February 1.
Last summer, Storr represented the Bahamas National Team in Puerto Rico and played in two exhibition games against Kansas where he averaged 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
“AJ is a great athlete, and one of the top wing players in the portal,” Self said. “He pulled his name out of the (NBA) draft and we are happy he chose to come to Kansas. We feel AJ will fit in well with our style of play. He comes from a winning program at Wisconsin. He actually visited Kansas out of high school when he was at IMG Academy.”
