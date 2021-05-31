Zion DeBose did not take long to commit to Kansas

DeBose, a defensive end, played in all 13 games for Virginia Tech in 2018 and then missed the 2019 season with an injury.

“And now I'm talking to the new coaches at Buffalo and getting to know them and see what their changes are and how their coaching and their schemes are. And then I turn around and get the offer from Kansas. It was just overwhelming. The whole process was overwhelming. Everything just seemed so last minute, but I feel like I made the correct decision.”

“It was, it was stressful just because we are kind of like in the fourth quarter and it is crunch time and everybody's starting to get into the summer program,” DeBose said. “So, it was overwhelming truthfully only being committed to Buffalo for less than a week and coach leaves.

After talking with his family, he made the call to commit to Leipold at Kansas. He admitted it was a little stressful.

A couple weeks ago Zion DeBose announced he was going to transfer from Virginia Tech to Buffalo. But shortly after he made his decision Lance Leipold was hired as the head football coach at Kansas.

Once he entered the transfer portal the Buffalo coaches were immediately recruiting him. He said during the process he and his family were impressed with Leipold and his coaching staff.

“The staff offered me while they were still at the university of Buffalo,” he said. “They are a great staff and great people. They did a great job recruiting me and also my family. I would say that's what stood out and made me commit to Buffalo while they were still there.

DeBose continued: “They did a great job. Not just getting to know me, but getting to know my family as well. They had answers for every single question my family had. My family was impressed with them as well. So that's what pushed me to commit to Buffalo.”

DeBose said the staff told him they were trying to find a scholarship for him when they arrived at Kansas.

“Once they were able to get that scholarship, they offered it to me on the spot,” he said. “They gave me time to think on it. After thinking it just felt for me and my family felt like it was the smartest move to go follow coach to Kansas. So, we didn't waste any time.”

Coming out of high school in North Carolina he was voted the county defensive player of the year and earned first-team, all-state honors. He was rated as the 42nd best rush end in the nation. He is looking forward to helping the Jayhawks turn the program around under the new coaching staff.

“I play defensive end and pass rush,” DeBose said. “I can most definitely pin my ears back and go get the quarterback and put pressure on the quarterback. Playing in the Big 12 there is a lot of that. I feel like I can contribute to the Kansas football team by just being another asset to the to help go get the quarterback. Help build a solid shutdown defense, and really just going out there and helping my team win.”

He plans on reporting to campus this Saturday. After spending the last three years at Virginia Tech he is ready to start a new page in his college career at Kansas.

“I feel like it's a new start and I'm in a new environment, new conference, and new coaches,” he said. “It's like I have a clean slate. Just go in there, work hard every single day, and impress the coaches. It's an overwhelming feeling with mixed emotions. Starting at a new school, starting over again. But I feel like it's all for the better, just taking advantage of my years of eligibility to help Coach Leipold win. I'm looking forward to it.”