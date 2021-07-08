Zuby Ejiofor: "Coach Self is the man"

Following visits to Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and TCU, Zuby Ejiofor, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Garland (TX) High School had seen everything that he needed to see.

With serious interest from the likes of Kansas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Houston, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, TCU, Texas, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky, and others, along with five visits under his belt, Ejiofor, following his final visit, got together with his family and reached a final decision.

On July 1, Ejiofor became the second player from the 2022 class to verbally commit to Kansas. On March 3, Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., became the first player from the class to commit to Kansas.

Not long after going public with his commitment, Ejiofor, the No. 58 ranked player in the 2022 class, talked to JayhawkSlant.com about his decision.

“Yeah,” Coach (Bill) Self is the man,” Zuby Ejiofor told JayhawkSlant.com during a phone interview after his commitment to Kansas. “Yeah. I'm thinking Self is the man, so I just had to do it. You know, I'd be getting calls and texts from all these coaches, so I just went ahead and went with what was in my heart and I was like, Kansas, boom. So, I went ahead and committed.”

For Ejiofor, the No. 11 ranked center in the 2022 class, he had plenty of options to consider when thinking about his future. Before reaching a final decision, he visited Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and TCU.

Not surprisingly, there was an opportunity to take additional visits, but that simply wasn’t an option for the talented big man from Garland (TX) High School. Sure, the option to take visits was on the table, but in his mind, the time to make a final decision had arrived.

So, following his final visit (Texas), Ejiofor sat down with his family and came to a decision.

“Me and my family were definitely talking about it, and I decided it yesterday (June 30), because we had our last trip to Texas on Monday,” said Ejiofor. “I just decided after that, and yeah it came close, but I chose Kansas.”



