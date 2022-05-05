Zuby Ejiofor continues to train with an eye on Kansas

Defensively, he had four or more blocks 17 times this past season. Ejiofor had five blocks against Poteet, 4 blocks against Little Elm, five blocks against Martin, four blocks against Lakeview Centennial, seven blocks against Berkner, seven blocks against Ryan, six blocks against Sachse, six blocks against North Garland, four blocks against Rowlett, four blocks against South Garland, five blocks against Wylie, five blocks against Rowlett, eight blocks against South Garland, four blocks against Sachse, four blocks against Harker Heights, four blocks against Ellison, and six blocks against Cypress Falls.

Rebounding wise he had games of 11, 20, 12, 16, 11, 11, 17, 20, 12, 15, 13, 11, 14, 13, 13, 20, 11, 14, 17, 24, 13, 10, and 13. The lowest number of rebounds he pulled down in a game this season was five.

Senior Year: After an impressive showing at the Nike EYBL, Zuby Ejiofor followed that up with an unforgettable run at Garland (TX) High School. Ejiofor, the No. 43 ranked player in the 2022 class, averaged 22 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals per game. Just how impressive was Ejiofor on the hardwood? Well, he had scoring games of 20, 27, 28, 29, 33, 22, 20, 23, 20, 24, 25, 30, 22, 29, 27, 33, and 23. His lowest-scoring game of the season was 10 points.

Zuby Ejiofor in his own words: Recently me and my trainer, coach James Ramsey, have been working on my footwork and moves in the post, along with my handle and ability to get my shot off in the paint. We feel that my strengths are gonna be in my ability to score both in the paint and stretch out the defense at times, making it easier for (Ernest) Udeh or whoever is in the paint.

As far as ball handling, Coach James and I are working on basic moves and combinations of them and an ability to use them both on opposing players both of smaller and taller stature.

The overall goal is to be able to offensively play the 3, 4, and 5, but also defend those positions in half-court sets as well. So, he does a lot of explaining about the different choices I have when in certain situations, both from a defensive and offensive mindset. I feel it's helping to increase my IQ and decision-making for me in game-time situations.

The workouts we are doing are specifically tailored to what Coach Self and his staff want me to do on the team. They are getting me comfortable with the basics but gradually working me into more complicated moves and scoring options. Also, they are game time related based on Kansas film we watched from this past season.

In the end, I want to have an overall game where I can score on all 3 levels but defend them as well.