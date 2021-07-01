Zuby Ejiofor: "I'm excited to announce that I am going to become a Jayhawk"

The decision is in for Zuby Ejiofor, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Garland (TX) High School. After visiting the likes of Kansas, TCU, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, Ejiofor, the No. 58 ranked player in the 2022 class, gave the nod to Bill Self and the Jayhawks on Thursday night.

It was quite clear that Ejiofor, a four-star prospect, was extremely high on Kansas following his visit.

“My visit to Kansas was a great experience,” Zuby Ejiofor told JayhawkSlant.com on Monday evening. “It was my first time in Lawrence so I didn’t know what to expect. That being said, I was far from disappointed. On the first day of my visit, I was greeted with open arms by all the coaches of the basketball staff at breakfast.

"From the start of my trip all the way until the very end, there was a high sense of respect from the coaches to me and vice versa," he added. "It was a crazy feeling.”

During his time on campus, Ejiofor was able to spend some quality time with Kansas head coach Bill Self. Not surprisingly, Ejiofor was impressed with everything Self had to say during his visit.

“In regards to Coach Self, we met at breakfast that first morning and he sat down with us for a little bit,” said Ejiofor. “He was a very genuine man. It made me wonder what it would be like to get coached by him. We also had lunch with Coach Self where we got to know each other a bit more and finally had a 1 on 1 with him at the end of the day. Coach Self is an incredible figure.

“On my visit, the staff seemed super excited to have me there. They even showed me a few different traditions they have there.”

Ejiofor, following visits to Kansas, TCU, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, decided it was time to put an end to his recruitment. On Thursday night, he took to Twitter.com with his announcement.

“I am excited to announce that I am going to become a Jayhawk,” he said. “I am looking forward to my new journey and the friends, family, and many relationships that are yet to be discovered. Playing basketball has been a very humbling and rewarding experience. It is a blessing and an honor to be asked to become part of the Jayhawk family at the University of Kansas.”