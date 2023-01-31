



Schedule | Schedule (PDF) | Season Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, completing the full slate for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Coming off the most successful season in 15 years and returning 17 of 22 total starters, Coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks will officially open the 2023 season in primetime at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Missouri State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Thursday night opener will mark the third-straight year Kansas has opened on a weeknight but is the first time opening on a Thursday after beginning the previous two seasons on Friday nights.

All total, Kansas will play seven home games – up one from the 2022 season – and will host a pair of new Big 12 foes in BYU (Sept. 23) and UCF (Oct. 7), to go along with perennial conference opponents Oklahoma (Oct. 28), Texas Tech (Nov. 11) and Kansas State (Nov. 18). The Jayhawks will also host Illinois on Sept. 9 in a previously announced non-conference matchup.

[DISCUSS: Give your take on the schedule]

The Jayhawks have never previously faced UCF and will square off with BYU for just the second time ever. The first matchup came in the 1992 Aloha Bowl with Kansas using a fourth quarter comeback to top BYU 23-20.

The Kansas home schedule will be one of the most competitive in the country as all six FBS teams visiting Lawrence in 2023 appeared in a bowl game last season and combined to go 49-36 overall. The Jayhawks will play five away games with a non-conference game at Nevada on Sept. 16 kicking off the road slate. Kansas will also play at Texas (Sept. 30), Oklahoma State (Oct. 14) and Iowa State (Nov. 4), along with new Big 12 member, Cincinnati to close out the season on Nov. 25.

In 2022, Kansas had three home sellouts – Duke, Iowa State and TCU – and also posted the largest percentage attendance increase by a school that allowed full capacity the previous season.