2023 SG Taison Chatman set to visit Kansas this weekend

Taison Chatman, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound shooting guard from Totino Grace in Fridley, Minn., is scheduled to take an official visit to Kansas this weekend. Currently, Chatman, a four-star prospect, is working with a list that includes Kansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Marquette, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Texas Tech, Washington State, Kansas State, LSU, Ohio State, Virginia, UCONN, Xavier, Texas, and others.

