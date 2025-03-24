New facilities, winning big games have KU recruiting off to fast start

With recruiting nothing is ever finalized until a player signs. But following the commitment lists can usually give you a good idea how a school is doing.

The 2026 high school recruiting season is getting ready to enter the stage where recruits take official visits.

The Kansas coaching staff is off to what might be the best start they have ever seen. Since Rivals.com tracked recruiting in 1999, the Jayhawks have never experienced the start to a class like they are putting together.

A commitment is non-binding and head coach Lance Leipold acknowledged that when Jayhawk Slant asked him about the early success.

“We can't talk specifically as you know (about a recruit),” Leipold said. “As we go through it, we’ve got some time yet before they sign. We got to keep working at it. But I think a lot of things, I think our staff's done a good job working at it.”

Kansas moved out to a fast start and currently has the second most commitments behind USC. The Trojans have 15 commitments and KU has 13. The Jayhawks class ranks seventh in the national rankings.

The class spans seven states and the strength in numbers has come from local recruits.