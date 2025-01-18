A baseline view from the Kansas State side

JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Kamden Tatkenhorst from EMAWOnline.com to get his thoughts on today's game.

1) I know Kansas State is off to a 7-9 record, including 1-4 in conference play. What's been the biggest reason for KSU's struggles this season?

The lack of consistency has been the biggest reason for K-State’s struggles this season. There have been many games where Jerome Tang’s squad had great games offensively, but struggled defensively. The same could be said vise versa. Tang has emphasized how can he get his team to play 40 minutes. Neither side of the ball has been great this season, but I would say scoring the ball has been the biggest struggle this season. K-State lacks a go-to scorer when they need a basket. We saw that last game against Texas Tech where they went the final six minutes without a score.

Fans thought Dug McDaniel would be that player, but he’s been way too inconsistent. Coleman Hawkins has been asked to do way too much. With Tang looking for answers, there has been tons of movement in the rotation game-by-game. You’ll see guys who play a lot in one game and not play in the next. There have been several reasons why KSU has struggled this season, but the inconsistency and inability to score the ball have been the biggest.

2) I'm not sure if you've had any media this week, but if so, what's the mood of the team heading into the game on Saturday? Any feel for how the team is feeling?

As he usually is, Jerome Tang was upbeat when talking with the media before the Sunflower Showdown. He knows how big this game is and appreciates the challenge KU will bring. He said they had a great practice on Thursday. As for the players, I’m not sure how they’re feeling. You can tell this 4-game losing streak has hurt their confidence.

Losing the way they lost to Texas Tech can mess with a player. However, it doesn’t get any easier when you face Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. With the game being on national TV and a rivalry game, I see K-State’s players waking up for this one, but they’ve got to play the best game they’ve played all season to have a chance on Saturday.

3) Who are some players to watch on the Kansas State side? Are there two or three players that must perform well in order for KSU to be successful in Lawrence?

As mentioned earlier, the Wildcats lack a player who can get a bucket at any time. They are led by David N’Guessan, who leads the team in points and rebounds. N’Guessan’s baskets mostly all come around the rim with guards feeding him. Despite him leading the team in scoring, KU will circle in on Dug McDaniel and Coleman Hawkins. These two players have to play well in Lawrence. We’ve seen flashes of dominance from McDaniel this season. Most of the time, however, he’s struggling to shoot the ball efficiently and has turnover problems. He’s the one guy on this team that can get past defenders and create their shot. K-State needs that version of him.

The Wildcats are also at their best when Coleman Hawkins gets touches on the block. He’s a strong inside scorer, but he’s a great passer as well. Hawkins’s passes usually is how N’Guessan finds his points inside. Another guy that’s important to K-State’s success is Brendan Hausen. After a strong non-conference, Hausen has struggled in Big 12 play. Teams are not letting the elite shooter catch. If Hausen can find open threes, there is a good chance it’s going in.

4) How do you see this game playing out on Saturday?

Playing a motivated Kansas team coming off a loss is not great news for this K-State team. The biggest worry I have is how will this team score. We saw what KU did to UCF and Cincinnati defensively. Those two teams are better offensively than K-State. If the Wildcats can get strong shows from McDaniel, Hawkins, and Hausen scoring the basketball, it should be a close game. With no K.J. Adams, I’m less worried about the rebounding battle, but that will still be an important stat to follow through the game.

The Wildcats haven’t won in Allen Fieldhouse since 2006 and this team has shown no reason that they will be the team to do it. I expect Kansas to win by double-digits, but wouldn’t be surprised if K-State keeps it close throughout.