A baseline view from the Texas Tech side

JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Jarrett Ramirez from RedRaiderSports.com to get his thoughts on Saturday's game.

1) Texas Tech is 21-7 overall and 12-5 in Big 12 play. What were the expectations heading into the season, and what’s been the biggest key to the Red Raiders' success this year?

The expectation heading into this season felt like it was substantially higher than it was heading into Grant McCasland’s first season. While it was shaky there with some of the less-than-stellar non-conference performances, this team has far outperformed whatever expectations were made of them heading into the year. Picked 7th in the Big 12 preseason poll and having sat at, or near, the top of the league standings is a job well done for this squad.

The biggest key behind the Red Raiders’ success this year has been the variability of their wins and the amount of ways they have managed to stick around in the win column. There’s been a wide assortment of shootouts, dog fights, blowouts, and everything in between, and this team has managed to walk away victorious in a lot of them. There is no concrete recipe for success for this Tech team, and that has played to its advantage.

2) I’ve read that Texas Tech is dealing with some injuries right now. If that’s not the case, feel free to pass on this question, but if there are some injuries, how will those impact the game in Lawrence?

Darrion Williams and Chance McMillian, who combine to form the emotional heartbeat of the team, are both dealing with their own ailments. McMillian has been in a boot for over a week and has been held out of the last two games. When asked about McMillian’s status after the Red Raiders’ win over West Virginia, Grant McCasland alluded to McMillian’s absence being more precautionary, though he was notably out against Houston two nights later.

Williams is a bit of a different case. He has dealt with ankle tweaks on both sides throughout Big 12 play, and we have been led to believe that this latest injury may have something to do with his ankle again. It is lower body, we know that for sure. Both were out against Houston, and the Red Raiders responded rather well, considering 30 points per game of production were on the sideline in street clothes. Whether the team can do that again or not is a different beast entirely. Missing their most versatile cog in Williams and sniping stalwart McMillian would be certain to have some sort of effect on the team Saturday. Neither has practiced this week, so their availability remains in doubt.

3) Coming off a loss to Houston, what will be the biggest key for Texas Tech in terms of bouncing back on Saturday? Are there a few players in particular that Kansas fans should be aware of or that need to have a big game against Kansas?

Texas Tech will have to continue to shoot the ball well, and JT Toppin will have to be able to hold his own against the length of Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams, and Flory Bidunga. If Toppin plays well, I can see the Red Raiders holding their own and making this game competitive. I also think the freshman sensation Christian Anderson is someone worth paying attention to.

Since being inserted in the starting lineup in place of McMillian, Anderson has elevated his game in a major way and posted a career-high 21 points against West Virginia. He has also evolved into a lockdown defender, being matched up against veteran guards Javon Small and Houston’s LJ Cryer and making the game difficult for both of them. Getting Anderson and Toppin going will be a big key for Tech.

4) How do you see the game in Lawrence playing out between Kansas and Texas Tech?

Ultimately, this will depend largely on how healthy Tech is heading into this one. If McMillian and Williams play and can play at the level they were both at before their injuries, I’d feel hesitant, but I could more reasonably justify picking Tech to win.

Although Tech was down both against Houston, that was also at home in front of the most juiced-up crowd the United Supermarkets Arena has had this season. I am just not sure if the Red Raiders can put up the kind of fight they did against the Cougars again, especially not on the road. I believe it will be close, but without McMillian and Williams, I cannot in good faith pick the Red Raiders to win in an arena they have only emerged victorious from once before.