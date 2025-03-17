A closer look at the Arkansas Razorbacks and more

On Thursday, Kansas, the No. 7 seed, and Arkansas, the No. 10 seed, will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS (20-13; 8-10)
ROSTER:
#0 Jaden Karuletwa: 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard
#1 Johnell Davis: 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard
#2 Boogie Fland: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard
#3 Adou Thiero: 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward
#4 Trevon Brazile: 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward
#5 Casmir Chavis: 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard
#8 Melo Sanches: 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard
#9 Jonas Aidoo: 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward
#11 Karter Knox: 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward
#14 Ayden Kelley: 5-foot-10, 170-pound guard
#21 D.J. Wagner: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard
#24 Billy Richmond: 6-foot-5, 205-pound forward
#25 Kareem Watkins: 5-foot-8, 175-pound guard
#44 Zvonimir Ivisic: 7-foot-2, 245-pound forward
#45 Lawson Blake: 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward
WINS:
Lipscomb: 76-60
Troy: 65-49
Pacific: 91-72
Little Rock: 109-35
@ Miami (SEC/ACC Challenge): 76-73
UTSA: 75-60
No. 14 Michigan (Ranking at the time: Madison Square Garden): 89-87
Central Arkansas: 82-57
North Carolina A&T: 92-62
Georgia: 68-65
@ No. 12 Kentucky (Ranking at the time): 89-79
@ Texas: 78-70
LSU: 70-58
No. 15/16 Missouri (Ranking at the time): 92-85
@ Vanderbilt: 90-77
South Carolina (SEC Tournament): 72-68
LOSSES:
No. 8 Baylor (Ranking at the time: Dallas, Texas): 72-67
Illinois (CBS Thanksgiving Day Game: Kansas City, Mo.): 90-77
@ No. 1 Tennessee (Ranking at the time): 76-72
No. 23/22 Ole Miss (Ranking at the time): 73-66
No. 8/8 Florida (Ranking at the time): 71-63
@ LSU: 78-74
@ Missouri: 83-65
Oklahoma: 65-62
No. 3/3 Alabama (Ranking at the time): 85-81
@ No. 8/9 Texas A&M (Ranking at the time): 69-61
@ No. 1/1 Auburn (Ranking at the time): 67-60
@ South Carolina: 72-53
Ole Miss (SEC Tournament): 83-80
SCHEDULE:
No. 7 seed Kansas (West Region: Providence, R.I.)
SCORING LEADERS:
Adou Thiero: 15.6
Boogie Fland: 15.1
Johnell Davis: 11.2
D.J. Wagner: 11.1
Zvonimir Ivisic: 9.3
REBOUNDING LEADERS:
Adou Thiero: 6.0
Trevon Brazile: 5.1
Zvonimir Ivisic: 4.6
FIELD GOAL SHOOTING LEADERS:
Trevon Brazile: 78-of-123 (63.4%)
Adou Thiero: 138-of-252 (54.8%)
Zvonimir Ivisic: 104-of-220 (47.3%)
Karter Knox: 85-of-192 (44.3%)
D.J. Wagner: 133-of-325 (40.9%)
Boogie Fland: 92-of-235 (39.1%)
Johnell Davis: 115-of-299 (38.5%)
3-POINT FIELD GOAL SHOOTING LEADERS:
Zvonimir Ivisic: 47-of-124 (37.9%)
Boogie Fland: 35-of-96 (36.5%)
Karter Knox: 85-of-192 (33.0%)
Johnell Davis: 49-of-152 (32.2%)
D.J. Wagner: 39-of-125 (31.2%)
FREE-THROW SHOOTING LEADERS:
Boogie Fland: 52-of-62 (83.9%)
Johnell Davis: 67-of-80 (83.8%)
D.J. Wagner: 62-of-77 (80.5%)
Zvonimir Ivisic: 42-of-58 (72.4%)
Adou Thiero: 119-of-173 (68.8%)
THE FIRST MEETING:
When Kansas and Arkansas met (exhibition) back on October 25 inside Bud Walton Arena, the Razorbacks defeated the Jayhawks, 85-69. D.J. Wagner (24), Boogie Fland (22), and Zvonimir Ivisic (18) led the way for Arkansas the first tine around.
Kansas, playing without Hunter Dickinson and Rylan Griffen, was led by Dajuan Harris (26) and Rakease Passmore (11).
Offensively, Arkansas shot 28-of-58 (48.3%) from the field, 6-of-24 (25.0%) from behind the arc, and 23-of-28 (82.1%) from the free-throw line.
Kansas, in the exhibition loss, shot 29-of-64 (45.3%) from the field, 7-of-23 (30.4%) from behind the arc, and 4-of-10 (40.0%) from the free-throw line.
Bill Self’s squad won the battle on the paint 44-40, had more second-chance points (13-8), and scored more points off the bench (13-10). However, Arkansas scored 21 points off turnovers to KU’s 12.
LAST TIME OUT:
Arkansas on March 13, lost to Ole Miss, 83-80, in the SEC Tournament. In the loss, Jonas Aidoo (17), Trevon Brazile (15), Karter Knox (14), and Johnell Davis (10) led the way for the Razorbacks.
Boogie Fland was out with an injury, but, according to reports, is expected to return for Thursdays NCAA Tournament opener against Kansas.
Against Ole Miss, Arkansas shot 26-of-56 (46.4%) from the field, 7-of-22 (31.8%) from behind the arc, and 21-of-32 (65.6%) from the free-throw line.