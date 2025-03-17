A closer look at the Arkansas Razorbacks and more

No. 15/16 Missouri (Ranking at the time): 92-85

@ No. 12 Kentucky (Ranking at the time): 89-79

No. 14 Michigan (Ranking at the time: Madison Square Garden): 89-87

On Thursday, Kansas, the No. 7 seed, and Arkansas, the No. 10 seed, will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

@ No. 1/1 Auburn (Ranking at the time): 67-60

@ No. 8/9 Texas A&M (Ranking at the time): 69-61

No. 3/3 Alabama (Ranking at the time): 85-81

No. 8/8 Florida (Ranking at the time): 71-63

No. 23/22 Ole Miss (Ranking at the time): 73-66

@ No. 1 Tennessee (Ranking at the time): 76-72

No. 8 Baylor (Ranking at the time: Dallas, Texas): 72-67

3-POINT FIELD GOAL SHOOTING LEADERS:

Zvonimir Ivisic: 47-of-124 (37.9%)

Boogie Fland: 35-of-96 (36.5%)

Karter Knox: 85-of-192 (33.0%)

Johnell Davis: 49-of-152 (32.2%)

D.J. Wagner: 39-of-125 (31.2%)

FREE-THROW SHOOTING LEADERS:

Boogie Fland: 52-of-62 (83.9%)

Johnell Davis: 67-of-80 (83.8%)

D.J. Wagner: 62-of-77 (80.5%)

Zvonimir Ivisic: 42-of-58 (72.4%)

Adou Thiero: 119-of-173 (68.8%)

THE FIRST MEETING:

When Kansas and Arkansas met (exhibition) back on October 25 inside Bud Walton Arena, the Razorbacks defeated the Jayhawks, 85-69. D.J. Wagner (24), Boogie Fland (22), and Zvonimir Ivisic (18) led the way for Arkansas the first tine around.

Kansas, playing without Hunter Dickinson and Rylan Griffen, was led by Dajuan Harris (26) and Rakease Passmore (11).

Offensively, Arkansas shot 28-of-58 (48.3%) from the field, 6-of-24 (25.0%) from behind the arc, and 23-of-28 (82.1%) from the free-throw line.

Kansas, in the exhibition loss, shot 29-of-64 (45.3%) from the field, 7-of-23 (30.4%) from behind the arc, and 4-of-10 (40.0%) from the free-throw line.

Bill Self’s squad won the battle on the paint 44-40, had more second-chance points (13-8), and scored more points off the bench (13-10). However, Arkansas scored 21 points off turnovers to KU’s 12.

LAST TIME OUT:

Arkansas on March 13, lost to Ole Miss, 83-80, in the SEC Tournament. In the loss, Jonas Aidoo (17), Trevon Brazile (15), Karter Knox (14), and Johnell Davis (10) led the way for the Razorbacks.

Boogie Fland was out with an injury, but, according to reports, is expected to return for Thursdays NCAA Tournament opener against Kansas.

Against Ole Miss, Arkansas shot 26-of-56 (46.4%) from the field, 7-of-22 (31.8%) from behind the arc, and 21-of-32 (65.6%) from the free-throw line.