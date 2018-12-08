Ticker
basketball

A closer look at the New Mexico State Aggies

No. 2 Kansas and New Mexico State will meet in the Sprint Center on Saturday night
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

No. 2 Kansas is set to face New Mexico State inside the Sprint Center on Saturday night.

A closer look at the New Mexico State Aggies:


#0 Derrick JeanLouis: 6-foot-4, 190-pound forward (Fr.)


#1 Shunn Buchanan: 6-foot-0, 170-pound guard (Jr.)


#3 Terrell Brown: 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard (Jr.)


#4 JoJo Zamora: 6-foot-2, 180-pound (R-Sr.)


#5 Clayton Henry: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (Jr.)


#10 Jabri Rice: 6-foot-4, 165-pound guard (R-Fr.)


#11 Keyon Jones: 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard (Sr.)


#12 AJ Harris: 5-foot-9, 170-pound guard (R-Jr.)


#13 C.J. Bobbitt: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (R-Jr.)


#15 Ivan Aurrecoehea: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (Jr.)


#21 Addison Wallace: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (Fr.)


#22 Eli Chuha: 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward (R-Sr.)


#23 Mohamed Thiam: 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward (Jr.)


#25 Robert Brown: 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward (R-Fr.)


#35 Johnny McCants: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (R-So.)


Tennessee Owens: 5-foot-11, 165-pound guard (R-Fr.)


Kansas will be without big man Udoka Azubuike for an extended period of time

Record: 7-1


Home Record: 5-1


Away: 2-0


Neutral Record: 0-0


WAC Conference: 0-0


National Ranking: NR


Wins: North Dakota State, UTEP, @ New Mexico, Eastern New Mexico, @ UTEP, Washington State, New Mexico


Losses: St. Mary’s


Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Northern Colorado, CSUN, Drake (Las Vegas), TBD (Las Vegas), @ Colorado State, @ California Baptist, Grand Canyon, CSU Bakersfield, @ Seattle U, @ Utah Valley, @ UT Rio Grande Valley, UMKC, Chicago State, @ CSU Bakersfield, @ Grand Canyon, Utah Valley, Seattle U, Texas A&M International, UT Rio Grande Valley, @ UMKC, @ Chicago State, California Baptist


Scoring Leaders:

AJ Harris: 12.3


Ivan Aurrecoehea: 11.6


Terrell Brown: 11.3


Eli Chuha: 9.3



Rebounding Leaders:

Eli Chuha: 6.7


Ivan Aurrecoechea: 5.8


Johnny McCants: 4.5



Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Eli Chuha: 24-of-40 (60.0%)


Ivan Aurrecoechea: 34-of-57 (59.6%)


AJ Harris: 32-of-69 (46.4%)


JoJo Zamora: 26-of-59 (44.1%)


C.J. Bobbitt: 12-of-29 (41.4%)


Clayton Henry: 19-of-47 (40.4%)



3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

C.J. Bobbitt: 7-of-16 (43.8%)


Terrell Brown: 16-of-41 (39.0%)


AJ Harris: 11-of-31 (35.5%)


JoJo Zamora: 9-of-26 (34.6%)


Mohamed Thiam: 9-of-26 (34.6%)


Clayton Henry: 11-of-34 (32.4%)



Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:


Terrell Brown: 29-of-37 (78.4%)


Ivan Aurrecoechea: 25-of-34 (73.5%)


Jabari Rice: 11-of-15 (73.3%)



A.J. Harris Averages a team-high 12.3 points per game for New Mexico State

New Mexico State: A Look At The Numbers:


Scoring: 648 (81.0 PPG)


Scoring Margin: +13.1


Field Goal %: 44.3 (223-of-503)


3-Point FG %: 32.6 (72-of-221)


3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.0


Free-throw %: 69.9 (130-of-186)


Free-throws Made Per Game: 16.3


Rebounds: 308 (38.5 per game)


Rebounding Margin: +8.5


Assists: 104 (13.0 per game)


Turnovers: 86 (10.8 per game)


Turnover Margin: +4.0


Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2


Steals: 42 (5.3 per game)


Blocks: 17 (2.1 per game)



Opponent Averages:


Scoring: 543 (67.9 PPG)


Field Goal %: 43.2 (188-of-435)


3-Point FG %: 40.1 (73-of-182)


3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.1


Free-throw %: 63.5 (94-of-148)


Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.8


Rebounds: 240 (30.0 per game)


Assists: 66 (8.3 per game)


Turnovers: 118 (14.8 per game)


Steals: 38 (4.8 per game)


Blocks: 15 (1.9 per game)

