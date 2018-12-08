A closer look at the New Mexico State Aggies
No. 2 Kansas is set to face New Mexico State inside the Sprint Center on Saturday night.
A closer look at the New Mexico State Aggies:
#0 Derrick JeanLouis: 6-foot-4, 190-pound forward (Fr.)
#1 Shunn Buchanan: 6-foot-0, 170-pound guard (Jr.)
#3 Terrell Brown: 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard (Jr.)
#4 JoJo Zamora: 6-foot-2, 180-pound (R-Sr.)
#5 Clayton Henry: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (Jr.)
#10 Jabri Rice: 6-foot-4, 165-pound guard (R-Fr.)
#11 Keyon Jones: 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard (Sr.)
#12 AJ Harris: 5-foot-9, 170-pound guard (R-Jr.)
#13 C.J. Bobbitt: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (R-Jr.)
#15 Ivan Aurrecoehea: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (Jr.)
#21 Addison Wallace: 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard (Fr.)
#22 Eli Chuha: 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward (R-Sr.)
#23 Mohamed Thiam: 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward (Jr.)
#25 Robert Brown: 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward (R-Fr.)
#35 Johnny McCants: 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward (R-So.)
Tennessee Owens: 5-foot-11, 165-pound guard (R-Fr.)
Record: 7-1
Home Record: 5-1
Away: 2-0
Neutral Record: 0-0
WAC Conference: 0-0
National Ranking: NR
Wins: North Dakota State, UTEP, @ New Mexico, Eastern New Mexico, @ UTEP, Washington State, New Mexico
Losses: St. Mary’s
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Northern Colorado, CSUN, Drake (Las Vegas), TBD (Las Vegas), @ Colorado State, @ California Baptist, Grand Canyon, CSU Bakersfield, @ Seattle U, @ Utah Valley, @ UT Rio Grande Valley, UMKC, Chicago State, @ CSU Bakersfield, @ Grand Canyon, Utah Valley, Seattle U, Texas A&M International, UT Rio Grande Valley, @ UMKC, @ Chicago State, California Baptist
Scoring Leaders:
AJ Harris: 12.3
Ivan Aurrecoehea: 11.6
Terrell Brown: 11.3
Eli Chuha: 9.3
Rebounding Leaders:
Eli Chuha: 6.7
Ivan Aurrecoechea: 5.8
Johnny McCants: 4.5
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Eli Chuha: 24-of-40 (60.0%)
Ivan Aurrecoechea: 34-of-57 (59.6%)
AJ Harris: 32-of-69 (46.4%)
JoJo Zamora: 26-of-59 (44.1%)
C.J. Bobbitt: 12-of-29 (41.4%)
Clayton Henry: 19-of-47 (40.4%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
C.J. Bobbitt: 7-of-16 (43.8%)
Terrell Brown: 16-of-41 (39.0%)
AJ Harris: 11-of-31 (35.5%)
JoJo Zamora: 9-of-26 (34.6%)
Mohamed Thiam: 9-of-26 (34.6%)
Clayton Henry: 11-of-34 (32.4%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Terrell Brown: 29-of-37 (78.4%)
Ivan Aurrecoechea: 25-of-34 (73.5%)
Jabari Rice: 11-of-15 (73.3%)
New Mexico State: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 648 (81.0 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +13.1
Field Goal %: 44.3 (223-of-503)
3-Point FG %: 32.6 (72-of-221)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.0
Free-throw %: 69.9 (130-of-186)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 16.3
Rebounds: 308 (38.5 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +8.5
Assists: 104 (13.0 per game)
Turnovers: 86 (10.8 per game)
Turnover Margin: +4.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2
Steals: 42 (5.3 per game)
Blocks: 17 (2.1 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 543 (67.9 PPG)
Field Goal %: 43.2 (188-of-435)
3-Point FG %: 40.1 (73-of-182)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 9.1
Free-throw %: 63.5 (94-of-148)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.8
Rebounds: 240 (30.0 per game)
Assists: 66 (8.3 per game)
Turnovers: 118 (14.8 per game)
Steals: 38 (4.8 per game)
Blocks: 15 (1.9 per game)