Kansas wins Big 12 opener over Baylor behind Dominic Voegele’s gem

Kansas opened Big 12 play with a 9-1 win over Baylor on a blustery Friday night at Hoglund Ballpark. Dominic Voegele shut down Baylor throughout the night, and the Jayhawks had a pair of big innings to open up the game.

Voegele retired the first 10 batters he faced, getting off to a much stronger start than his last time around. Against Milwaukee, he surrendered three runs in a 39-pitch first inning. It took Voegele three innings to get to 40 pitches against Baylor, striking out four in his first three innings with command of all his pitches.

“Just executing pitches, throwing it wherever I want to,” Voegele said of the biggest difference from his last start. “I had all four pitches working today rather than last weekend, probably didn’t have all four working as well as they should be.”

Baylor scratched just one run across against Voegele, an unearned one via a throwing error in the sixth. Despite sitting at 96 pitches, Voegele came back out for the seventh and retired the Bears in order. The Preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year played the part on Friday, capping off his night at 7.0 innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.

“100 [pitches] is this just kind of mythical number that somebody put on years ago, and Brandon [Scott] and I look way more at where’s the stuff trending,” Dan Fitzgerald said postgame. “His stuff was trending up.”