Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 31, 2024
A closer look at the official visit tracker
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement