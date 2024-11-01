Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Rylan Griffen, David Coit, and Zeke Mayo talk after Washburn

WATCH: Rylan Griffen, David Coit, and Zeke Mayo talk after Washburn

To hear what Rylan Griffen, David Coit, and Zeke Mayo had to say on Tuesday night, come inside.

 • Shay Wildeboor
WATCH: Bill Self talks after Washburn win

WATCH: Bill Self talks after Washburn win

Minutes after Kansas defeated Washburn, 84-53, Bill Self met with the media.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Quick recap: KU vs Washburn exhibition

Quick recap: KU vs Washburn exhibition

Kansas throttled Division Two Washburn 84-53 to close exhibition play on Tuesday night.

 • Sam Winton
Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Washburn

Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Washburn

JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's exhibition contest between No. 1 Kansas and Washburn.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Bill Self reflects on Arkansas game ahead of Washburn exhibition

Bill Self reflects on Arkansas game ahead of Washburn exhibition

Bill Self spoke to the media on Monday about the Arkansas exhibition and what he sees from his team so far.

 • Sam Winton

in other news

WATCH: Rylan Griffen, David Coit, and Zeke Mayo talk after Washburn

WATCH: Rylan Griffen, David Coit, and Zeke Mayo talk after Washburn

To hear what Rylan Griffen, David Coit, and Zeke Mayo had to say on Tuesday night, come inside.

 • Shay Wildeboor
WATCH: Bill Self talks after Washburn win

WATCH: Bill Self talks after Washburn win

Minutes after Kansas defeated Washburn, 84-53, Bill Self met with the media.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Quick recap: KU vs Washburn exhibition

Quick recap: KU vs Washburn exhibition

Kansas throttled Division Two Washburn 84-53 to close exhibition play on Tuesday night.

 • Sam Winton
Published Nov 1, 2024
Zach Clemence talks about his role with team and more
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

After sitting out last season due to a redshirt, Zach Clemence will make his regular-season debut on Monday night. On Friday morning, Clemence talked about his role on the team and what his greatest strength will be moving forward.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement