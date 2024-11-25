Bill Self on Flory Bidunga: "I anticipate him being 100 percent"

Five games into his college career, Flory Bidunga, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward from Kokomo (IN) High School, is averaging 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Currently, he’s shooting 82.6 percent (19-of-23) from the field and 50 percent (4-of-8) from the free-throw line.

However, Bidunga suffered a minor ankle injury against UNCW and logged just eight minutes. While KU’s talented freshman didn’t return to the bench until midway through the second half, Bill Self said Bidunga will be ready to go against No. 12 Duke on Tuesday night.

“Yeah, I anticipate him being a hundred percent,” said Self. “Yeah, I don't see anything — he had his wisdom tooth extracted the day before yesterday, on Wednesday, so he may not do contact today (Friday), but he should be full goal, no problems.”

With or without Bidunga, No. 1 Kansas will have its hands full against No. 12 Duke in Las Vegas. 4-1 on the season, the Blue Devils' own victories over Maine, Army West Point, Wofford, and Arizona.

Duke’s only loss of the season came at the hands of No. 19 (ranking at the time) Kentucky, 77-72, at the Champions Classic in Atlanta.

After five games, Duke, offensively, is led by Cooper Flagg (17.8), Kon Knueppel (14.4), Tyrese Proctor (11.8), and Caleb Foster (9.4).

“Oh yeah, I've watched (Duke),” said Self. “Yeah, they're talented across the board. They're starting three freshmen, and everybody's going to talk about the one (Cooper Flagg), but the other two are potential lottery picks, if not lottery picks, too. So, yeah, they've got a really good roster — really good roster. And then you throw obviously Proctor and Foster in there.

“That's pretty good,” he added. “I mean, that's as good as talent from a starting five standpoint you’ll see all year long, and then they're bringing guys off the bench that were terrific players on teams that went to the national finals last year. So, I mean, yeah, they got a loaded group.”

For Duke, it all starts with Cooper Flagg, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound guard/forward from Newport, Maine. In averaging 17.8 points per game, Flagg is shooting 45 percent (33-of-74) from the field, 26.1 percent (6-of-23) from behind the arc, and 74 percent (17-of-23) from the free-throw line.

Self and his staff, without question, are extremely familiar with Flagg and his abilities on the court. Kansas spent an extended period of time recruiting the No. 1 ranked player in the 2024 class, so when Kansas and Duke take the court on Tuesday night, Self will know exactly what to expect from Flagg.

“Well, in my opinion, he's probably, going into it, you thought, had as big a chance to have as big an impact in his short time in college as anybody that I have ever coached or recruited, LeBron (James) obviously didn't go to school, but I look back and was Kevin (Durant) the last guy that was a national player of the year? I think he ended up finishing second. Should have probably won it. But Blake Griffin obviously was. I think he came out after his sophomore year, but he could have come out after his freshman year if health allowed.

“And then Mike Beasley would be the three that I think that went back to back in our league,” he added. “So that's pretty good company, but it still remains to be seen what his numbers are compared to those guys. And Duke is so talented across the board that his numbers could be a little skewed because he wasn't asked to do as much or score as much as what those other guys did on their respective teams, but certainly, he's in that same class of elite guys.”