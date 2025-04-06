Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 6, 2025
Flory Bidunga: "I want to finish what I started at Kansas"
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In