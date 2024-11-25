WATCH: Lance Leipold recaps Colorado win, looks ahead to Baylor

Lance Leipold looked back on the final home game of the season against Colorado and the team's third straight win over a ranked team.
Leipold talked about facing Baylor on the road as the Jayhawks try to become bowl eligible.
After a convincing win over Colorado, the Jayhawks have wins over teams with a 23-5 record the last few weeks.
Leipold discusses Kansas' 37-21 win over Colorado. He talked about the team's resolve, Devin Neal, and the offense.
Cornell Wheeler talks about the defense since his return because he is a captain. More from Wheeler after the game.
Cobee Bryant talked about the chippiness and talking between the teams after the Colorado game.
Jalon Daniels met with the media after the Jayhawks won their third straight game over a ranked opponent.
