Chandavian Bradley breaks down his official visit to Kansas

“It was good to see some of the best athletes in the world compete against each other. I liked seeing Cobee go against Travis (Hunter) out there. They had Neal going crazy out there and JD playing really well. It was just really good to see all that.”

“The game obviously was electric,” Bradley said. “It’s nice seeing the game in Kansas City where the Chiefs play and that’s always going to be an electric site. It was a really good game to go to see Devin Neal and Cobee Bryant turn up the way that they did.

Bradley, a defensive end from Hutchinson Community College, wants to have his decision before the Blue Dragons start the playoffs and the visit to Kansas gave him a lot to think about.

Chandavian Bradley finished his official visit to Kansas visit and will figure out what the next steps in his recruiting are.

It gave Bradley the opportunity to see Leon Douglas, who is the Assistant Director of High Relations at Kansas. Douglas coached the Epic 7 Midwest 7-on-7 program when Bradley played there in high school. He spent time with Douglas and defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu.

“It was really good to be around Coach O a lot,” he said. “And then my old 7-on-7 coach works on the KU staff now. I was around him pretty much the entire weekend. He's been a big reason as to why I consider KU. I've known Coach Leon for years because we played against his old high school that he coached at. I really like Coach O and his style of coaching. I can tell he really cares, and he knows what he can do with the skill set that I can bring to the team.”

Bradley attended Platte County High School and signed with Tennessee. His host was Quinton Conley, who attended Pembroke Hill, where the two used to play against each other.

“QC is a really good dude,” Bradley said. “I fit in with him really well. After the visit, when he was just hosting and I was just with him and the players, they kept me in a good environment. I was able to connect with the players. It was really good to be able to do that.”

Bradley’s parents were with him on the visit and even though they live close, it was the first time they have been to Lawrence. Bradley plans to go home after practice on Tuesday and talk with them.

“My parents are like 40 minutes away from the crib, and I know that they like that a lot,” he said. “They do like the coaches and obviously they've known Coach Douglas. They liked Lawrence and it was beautiful to be around.”

He plans to talk with his parents and decide if he will take more visits. Bradley said he could take a trip to South Carolina and wants to map out his final steps before making his college decision.

“I might take one more visit to South Carolina,” Bradley said. “We will see how that plays out. I know the playoffs for me start really soon, so I want to make sure to be done. I want to be signed and committed before we start the playoffs, before signing day and before portal opens.”