Coming off a win at UC Irvine on Thursday night, Harvard made its way to Lawrence for a showdown against No. 4 Kansas on Thursday night. Coached by Tommy Amaker, Harvard is led by Chris Ledlum, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound guard/forward from Brooklyn, N.Y. Currently, Ledlum is averaging 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

