Jim Panagos on Gage Keys return, competition of experienced room

Defensive tackle is one of the rare positions on the 2025 Kansas football team that returns a lot of talent. The Jayhawks return three of their top DTs from last year– D.J. Withers, Tommy Dunn and Blake Herold– and Gage Keys, who transferred back to Kansas after a season at Auburn.

Defensive Tackles coach Jim Panagos spoke with the media on Thursday, highlighting what went into Keys’ return and what he’s seen from the group.

Kansas wanted Keys back, has to work his way back up the depth chart

Keys definitely didn't have the season he wanted at Auburn, appearing in just two games. When he entered the portal, both Kansas players and staff wanted him back. However, Panagos said he isn’t giving Keys any handouts because they have a prior relationship.

“Players wanted him back. He left the right way. We wanted him back,” Panagos said. “And I was very direct with Gage. I said, ‘Gage, you didn't play football last season. You're going to start at the bottom of the depth chart.’ And all he has done here is work.”

Panagos said Kansas was looking for an experienced defensive tackle who fit what the Jayhawks were trying to do. Keys seemed like a logical addition, as this will be his sixth college season, and he has a knowledge of the program.

“When he entered the portal, we decided we wanted to bring an experience. We need a defensive inside player in here,” Panagos said. “The players came to me and said, ‘Coach, I know we want to bring one in here. What about him?’ Because it's about a fit in the room… We're looking for a guy who can fit in the room. We believe that he's the perfect fit for us, what we're doing this year.”

Panagos said Keys appreciates Kansas and is happy and honored to be back.

“I think he knows why we do things here,” Panagos said. “I think he knows how we care about the players. I think he knows about the resources here, and I think he sees this is the place he wanted to be. We want players to be at Kansas with Gage.”