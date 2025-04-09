Toughness and confidence in approach leading to explosive offense

With 22 games left in the regular season, Kansas already sits one home run away from tying the program record of 75 set in 2023, the first year of the Dan Fitzgerald era. The high-powered offense propelled Kansas to match the best 30-game start to a season, with the team’s record currently sitting at 27-7.

The Jayhawks have obviously dug the long ball, but the offense's success has been multi-faceted. Kansas is tied for third in Division One in walks (235), 7th in runs scored (320), 11th in hits (367), and 15th in on-base percentage (.432).

“I think so much of hitting is approach, and I think so much of approach is mental toughness,” Fitzgerald said. “Mental toughness is doing the thing you’re supposed to do when you’re supposed to do it every time you’re called on to do it.”

Kansas showcased its toughness from game one of the season, going into extra innings in the opener against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi. Fitzgerald said he told his team that they were going to love, embrace, and enjoy the moments in tight games. The Jayhawks have had a flair for the dramatic this season, notching four walk-off wins with a pair of final-inning comebacks.

“I don’t think anyone enjoys it more than we do, and so a one-run game, a tie game, down two runs in the ninth– whatever it is, there’s a true joy of being in that situation and a gratitude,” Fitzgerald said. “I think what makes these guys different is how much they love to compete together.”