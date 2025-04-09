Toughness and confidence in approach leading to explosive offense

With 22 games left in the regular season, Kansas already sits one home run away from tying the program record of 75 set in 2023, the first year of the Dan Fitzgerald era. The high-powered offense propelled Kansas to match the best 30-game start to a season, with the team’s record currently sitting at 27-7.
The Jayhawks have obviously dug the long ball, but the offense's success has been multi-faceted. Kansas is tied for third in Division One in walks (235), 7th in runs scored (320), 11th in hits (367), and 15th in on-base percentage (.432).
“I think so much of hitting is approach, and I think so much of approach is mental toughness,” Fitzgerald said. “Mental toughness is doing the thing you’re supposed to do when you’re supposed to do it every time you’re called on to do it.”
Kansas showcased its toughness from game one of the season, going into extra innings in the opener against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi. Fitzgerald said he told his team that they were going to love, embrace, and enjoy the moments in tight games. The Jayhawks have had a flair for the dramatic this season, notching four walk-off wins with a pair of final-inning comebacks.
“I don’t think anyone enjoys it more than we do, and so a one-run game, a tie game, down two runs in the ninth– whatever it is, there’s a true joy of being in that situation and a gratitude,” Fitzgerald said. “I think what makes these guys different is how much they love to compete together.”
Fitzgerald has a variety of statistical markers for what makes up a successful offense– who wins the “freebie war,” getting on-base to lead off at least four out of the nine innings, and chasing starting pitchers before the fifth inning. Kansas has been good in all three areas, but especially the latter, not allowing a single opposing starter to tally more than five innings in a game against the Jayhawks this season.
Kansas is currently averaging 7.3 walks per game this season. Fitzgerald and hitting coach Tyler Hancock have emphasized winning the 17 inches across the plate.
“I think Fitz and T do a great job of outlining just winning the strike zone and not being able to chase,” Brady Counsell said. “I think them outlining that and us practicing that constantly throughout the year has been a pretty good reason why we’ve not chased a lot.”
When Kansas hitters hop in the cage, they’re instructed not to swing at a pitch outside the strike zone, “Staple 101” of the program. Hitters learn the strike zone in a variety of ways, with experience and confidence playing a major factor. Fitzgerald said good hitters get to two strikes in 45-48% of their at-bats, and you have to remain confident in your ability to work a count.
“I think it’s time, it’s confidence, and it’s the ability to get to two strikes and still string together what you want to do,” Fitzgerald said.
Kansas faces one of its bigger pitching tests this weekend, taking on TCU. The Horned Frogs are second in the Big 12 in ERA and strikeouts, with Tommy LaPour coming off a 7-inning, no-hit outing against BYU last weekend. No matter the face, nothing changes for the Jayhawk lineup.
“It’s gonna be the same approach you always have, just winning the 17 across the plate, as Fitz always says, and just swinging at strikes and taking balls,” Counsell said. “I think we stick to that game plan, we’ll keep that good success on the offensive side.”