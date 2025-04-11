Published Apr 11, 2025
Watch: Defensive coordinator DK McDonald on spring football
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
DK McDonald met with reporters after the final spring practice. McDonald talked about the impact of NIL, focusing on physical style of play, depth at linebacker and much more.

