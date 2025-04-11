Watch: Defensive coordinator DK McDonald on spring football

DK McDonald met with reporters after the final spring practice. McDonald talked about the impact of NIL, focusing on physical style of play, depth at linebacker and much more.
On Thursday the defensive ends had their day to meet with the media. Watch their interviews.
Kansas DE coach/special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu met with the media on Thursday. Watch what he had to say .
After landing Flory Bidunga, Tre White, and Jayden Dawson from the portal, what's next for Kansas?
Ben Wenzel talked about his visit to Kansas and what stood out. He will return in June for an official visit.
Kansas leads the Big 12 in home runs and walks, and the offense's approach has been a key factor in its success.
