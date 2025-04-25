Published Apr 25, 2025
Video: Tour of the new stadium renovations
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

On Friday members of the media got a tour to see some of the new renovations at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

There are some impressive features and upgrades in progress. When this is finished it will be one of the nicest stadiums in country.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings