Mason Lewis talks about KU visit, talking with coaches for an official

There are still spots left in the 2026 for the Kansas staff after they jumped out to a fast start. They currently have 14 commitments and are still in the market for defensive backs.

Earlier this month they got an unofficial visit from Mason Lewis from Basha High School in Queen Creek, Ariz.

Lewis met with the coaching staff and watched the team go through spring practice. One thing that caught his attention was the pace of practice.

“The way the coaches were able to keep practice fast paced and efficient stood out the most to me,” Lewis said.

Kansas defensive coaches have been recruiting Lewis. The recruiting has been led by defensive coordinator DK McDonald and defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby.

“I spent the most time around Coach Shelby and coach McDonald,” he said. “I got a very down to earth type impression from them.”

Lewis got a tour of campus and the new stadium renovation in progress. Kansas is doing a $750 million renovation to the football stadium. The new equipment in the weight room was one part of the tour that caught his attention.

“I loved how historic the campus is, and the weight room stood out to me because of all the high tech equipment that is in use,” he said.

Lewis hopes to return to Lawrence in the summer for an official visit. Before his visit to Kansas, he saw Kansas State, where he will visit the first weekend in June.

He was looking at June 20 for an official visit to KU, but he is now scheduled to visit Iowa. He said he will work with the Kansas staff to find a new date.