Leroy Harris III looking forward to joining the KU family

“The visit was great from top to bottom,” Harris said. “It was made clear from the beginning that if I were to join this team that I’m joining a family which for me is very important. In addition to that everyone has bought in to the process. This aligned from everyone I talked to from the academic staff to the nutritionist to head coach they all are a part of the family and are committed to the process.”

He started his visit on Monday and liked what he saw about the program.

Harris, a defensive end from Chattanooga, was chosen as an FCS Freshman All-American by Phil Steele.

The Jayhawks are on the board with their first portal commitment of the spring. On Tuesday Leroy Harris III gave the Kansas coaching staff his verbal commitment after his official visit.

He entered the transfer portal on April 16 and had an offer from Kansas and several other schools the same day. He spoke with defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu before the visit. During the official visit he heard good reviews from the players.

“He’s got a good background and from interactions with him and those already in his room he cares about making us better football players but also better men,” Harris said. “Which is huge and comforting to know that I’m cared for outside of football in life as well.”

At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds and a wing span over 80 inches he had the frame the coaches were looking for.

“I definitely bring some size and length into the room as well as someone who can come in and make an immediate impact and then for years to come after that,” he said.

Harris was hosted by cornerback D.J. Graham, who arrived on campus in January. Graham was also a portal player who signed in December.

“DJ Graham was my player host and in his short time here and hearing some of his background I can sense the focus on getting better each everyday whether it’s in the weight room, practice field, or classroom,” Harris said.

Playing college football runs in the family. His father Leroy Harris Jr., played at North Carolina State and six years in the NFL. His parents were on the official visit.

He will finish his course work at Chattanooga and get ready to enroll at KU before the summer.

“The last day of May I will arrive for summer workouts,” he said. “I’m so excited to get to work and join the family that Jayhawk football has, and I can’t wait.”

Harris becomes part of the portal class that currently ranks 14th in the country in latest Rivals.com transfer portal standings.