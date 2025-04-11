Watch: Lance Leipold final spring football press conference

The Jayhawks wrapped up spring football on Friday. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold held his final press conference and wrapped up the spring.
Watch what he had to say covering several topics.
On Thursday the defensive ends had their day to meet with the media. Watch their interviews.
Kansas DE coach/special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu met with the media on Thursday. Watch what he had to say .
After landing Flory Bidunga, Tre White, and Jayden Dawson from the portal, what's next for Kansas?
Ben Wenzel talked about his visit to Kansas and what stood out. He will return in June for an official visit.
Kansas leads the Big 12 in home runs and walks, and the offense's approach has been a key factor in its success.
