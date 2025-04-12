DK McDonald likes the play of linebackers, secondary in the spring

“I think the competition really stood out this spring for us, because those guys knew they couldn't have a bad day,” McDonald said. “You know, competition brings out the best in you, and I think it really did for that group.”

The staff brought in linebackers from the transfer portal and the group of returning players made for a competitive spring.

“Coach Simpson does a tremendous job with those guys,” McDonald said. “First of all, we talked about building a relationship. And then he does a good job just coaching them. We’ve got a lot of talent in that room and a lot of depth and a lot of competition.”

Lance Leipold said in his post-spring press conference he liked what he saw from the linebackers. McDonald echoed those same thoughts.

The one constant returning was experience and depth on the defensive line. The concern was replacing the entire starting group in the back seven. But after going through 15 practices, defensive coordinator DK McDonald liked what he saw from the newcomers and returning players.

Going into the spring football season there were a lot of questions with the defense. Gone are eight starters from 2024 and a lot of experience.

The players rotated between the first and second string. The competition will go through fall camp and McDonald likes the depth of the linebackers.

“They didn't know who was the 1’s and who were the 2’s,” McDonald said. “And we really still don't, but we know that we have enough depth to go out and try to win a championship this year.”

In McDonald’s defensive system the linebackers will be called on to do several things. That includes pass rushing, dropping into coverage and multiple things.

“I like that those guys can come off the edge and blitz,” he said. “We’ve got a group of guys who can cover, but most of all, we got a group of guys who can run and smack people in the mouth and try to separate them from the football. And that's the part I love, the physical part about them. They do a great job of playing fast.”

Last season OJ Burroughs and Marvin Grant combined to play over 1300 snaps at safety. McDonald is looking to replace that production. Taylor Davis got valuable experience last season with 317 snaps. He will look for others to step up in the defensive backfield.

“They did a really good job,” he said of the safeties. “I'm really happy with Taylor Davis. He's really taken a big step, first of all, with his leadership. You know, he's vocal and you hear him every single practice being out there. And then as far as playmaking, he got his hands on quite a few balls this spring, which I think is the next step he had to make.”

Mason Ellis is coming off an injury and they added Lyrik Rawls from Oklahoma State at the safety spot.

“Mason Ellis was a guy who played early for us, and he had the injuries,” McDonald said. “He did a really good job. He played a little nickel for us this spring, as well as playing safety. And if he can stay healthy, he's another guy who can have a really good year for us and help us.

“Lyrik has taken on a leadership role. He has been great. I mean, he is pro’s pro. He is a leader, and we're really happy to have him. We really hit it big with having him on our team right now.”