Leipold on spring football, newcomers and developing leaders

Lance Leipold met with the media after Kansas wrapped up its final spring practice. The Jayhawks’ head coach gave his thoughts on what he saw from the team throughout spring practice, how the newcomers have acclimated, and which players are developing as leaders.





Kansas did some things better throughout spring practice

Kansas went heavy in the transfer portal, having to replace 30 graduating seniors. Leipold said the returners did a good job helping the newcomers acclimate, and the team did some things at a better level than they did in the past.

“There were some things that were definitely better,” Leipold said. “I think there were some things with some of our energy and physicality and some things that were doing at a better level. I'll say this without a doubt. I thought transition orientation, whatever you want to say, with the newcomers, would have been a lot more difficult, bumpier, and more things than we had. So for that, I'm extremely appreciative of our guys.”

Leipold and staff have done a good job creating a strong culture at Kansas. Even with a roster with a lot of newcomers, some of the markers like punctuality have been even better than years’ past.

“We do a lot of checks and balances in this program and our punctuality and things like that," he said. "What we're supposed to be doing the things that we ask our guys to do was significantly better than where were a year and two years ago, which, you know, with even the veteran team that we had. It really shows that this group understands.”

Leipold added that something else that stood out about spring practice is the amount of players that have came in for extra work.

“The amount of players that come in and ask for extra help, you can see guys wanting to be coached, trying to ask more questions, doing things,” Leipold said. “And I think we become a more knowledgeable football team as we go along, and I look for that to grow through the summer.”

