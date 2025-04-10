Ben Wenzel likes culture inside Kansas football program

Ben Wenzel took an unofficial visit to Kansas last week and got his first look at the Kansas football program. The linebacker from Appleton North (Wisc.) saw everything from practice to a meeting with the coaching staff and the new facilities under construction. “I had an amazing visit,” Wenzel said. “The coaches treated me like family, and I could definitely see myself being a Jayhawk.” Wenzel watched the Jayhawks go through practice and how linebackers coach Chris Simpson worked with his position group. Then he got a taste of what it would be like to be in the position meetings. “After watching practice and sitting in on linebacker meeting it is very obvious he knows what he is doing,” Wenzel said. “He knows how to teach each of his players. He has been coaching for a long time.”

Wenzel will return to Kansas in June for an official visit

Simpson has been recruiting Wenzel for several months. The Jayhawks extended a scholarship offer and have built a good relationship. “It has been great getting to know Coach Simpson,” he said. “He is a really genuine honest guy, and he treated me really well. Building a stronger relationship every day.” At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds Wenzel caught the staff’s attention on film. Last season he averaged 10 tackles a game and forced four fumbles. He also blocked three field goals, which was the most in D1 class in the state. He was a first team All-Region and All-Conference selection. “Coach Simpson has said he loves my length,” Wenzel said. “He says I have great instincts to find the ball and make a play.” Wenzel will return in the summer for an official visit. He has a visit scheduled June 20 and is looking forward to spending more time around the program. “I am super excited to get out for my OV and give me a really good idea of what it would be like to be a Jayhawk,” he said. “On my unofficial I got a great first impression and could definitely see myself there.” He said he plans to visit Michigan State, Wyoming and a few other schools. “Right now, I have 14 total D1 offers,” Wenzel said. “Kansas is definitely one of my favorites.” Finding the right fit will be one of the key factors when it comes to picking his future home. Wenzel said it will come to the coaches and culture. “When choosing a school, the coaching staff and culture of the team are the most important factor,” he said. “I didn't know what to expect coming to Kansas but was blown away when visiting with those exact things.”

