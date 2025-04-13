Draeden Punt on committing to Kansas, winning basketball title

For the first time since committing, Draeden Punt goes on the record and talks about choosing Kansas. Punt committed to the Jayhawks in the middle of his basketball season, where his focus was winning a state title.
And that is exactly what MOC-Floyd Valley High school did.
Punt committed in February and then spent the next month helping his basketball team win the state basketball championship in Iowa. It was a fitting end to the season after making a deep run last year.
“Last year we made it to the state semifinals,” Punt said. “That was a lot of fun. Just winning that game and knowing that was an accomplishment that we haven't had for a while. In the state championship game, we were up by 20 in the first half. They battled back and got it to a one point game at the end, and it was just a lot of relief once the buzzer went off and were champs.”
Although Punt’s college future is football, he has played basketball since he was young.
“I grew up playing basketball since I was in the third grade,” he said. “I always loved basketball, and actually, basketball was my favorite sport for a long time until I developed a love for football. But I still have the love for basketball. It was a lot of fun to go win a state championship, because that's a dream that I had for a long time.”
It was during the basketball season when the 6-foot-7, 220 defensive end gave his verbal commitment to Kansas.
“I talked to Billy (Bonneau) at the start, and he's been a really good guy,” Punt said. “And then now I talk to Coach Onatolu a lot because he's my position coach. They've been giving me calls and checking in on me and all that. They're really good coaches. I love the coaching staff there.”
Punt took an unofficial to Kansas in late January for a junior day event. Two weeks later he gave the coaching staff his commitment. He will return to Lawrence in late May for his official visit.
“I'm excited to be around all the coaches and see them again,” he said. “I haven't really seen a whole lot of campus. I've seen all the football facilities and all that, but I'm excited to see the campus as well as the town and just get to know it more.”
He continued: “They checked all the boxes. Their facilities were really nice. Their coaches were great. I already knew a couple of guys that were committed there. I love their fan base at the basketball game. And I couldn't see any other school being much better than that.”
Punt said he liked the approach the Kansas coaches took to him playing basketball.
“They don’t mind me playing basketball and told me to keep doing what I’m doing,” Punt said. “And I love them for that. They let you do your own thing. I’m glad I committed early, and I can focus on being a high schooler and other stuff.”