Draeden Punt on committing to Kansas, winning basketball title

For the first time since committing, Draeden Punt goes on the record and talks about choosing Kansas. Punt committed to the Jayhawks in the middle of his basketball season, where his focus was winning a state title.

And that is exactly what MOC-Floyd Valley High school did.

Punt committed in February and then spent the next month helping his basketball team win the state basketball championship in Iowa. It was a fitting end to the season after making a deep run last year.

“Last year we made it to the state semifinals,” Punt said. “That was a lot of fun. Just winning that game and knowing that was an accomplishment that we haven't had for a while. In the state championship game, we were up by 20 in the first half. They battled back and got it to a one point game at the end, and it was just a lot of relief once the buzzer went off and were champs.”

Although Punt’s college future is football, he has played basketball since he was young.

“I grew up playing basketball since I was in the third grade,” he said. “I always loved basketball, and actually, basketball was my favorite sport for a long time until I developed a love for football. But I still have the love for basketball. It was a lot of fun to go win a state championship, because that's a dream that I had for a long time.”