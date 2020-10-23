JayhawkSlant - Ahmed Hassanein had a long road before his first offer

This week Ahmed Hassanein picked up two Power Five offers from Duke and Kansas. At first it doesn’t seem like a big deal for a 6-foot-3, 270-pound player who runs well and has a bright future ahead of him.

But Hassanein didn’t take the normal path to get discovered by college recruiters.

At the age of five he moved from America to Egypt. He moved away from his older brother Cory to be with the rest of his family.

“I was having a family problems,” he said. “I was having family issues. A lot of family issues. I left here and I left my brother.”

He spent the next 10 years of his life growing up in Egypt. He got into boxing, CrossFit, and swimming. For a couple years he competed nationally and was ranked in CrossFit. It was something that came easy to him because of his athleticism.

“I ranked first in Egypt in CrossFit,” he said. “I was ranked 206th worldwide among everyone. But I was still having family problems and I told my dad I didn’t want to deal with this anymore. I told him send me to military school just to get away.”

That’s when his brother Cory entered his life again. The two hadn’t talked in 10 years. Cory was playing semi-pro football and his team was competing in Austria. That’s when the two re-connected.

“I had always dreamed about coaching him and knew the potential,” Cory said. “I knew he was an athlete and I knew he was doing his thing in Egypt, but when I was playing in Austria and visited in Egypt I saw the opportunity to help raise him and give him that transition. I did it and it worked out.”