Andrew Johnson recaps Kansas visit, will decide soon

“It was good getting the chance to be around him,” Johnson said of Fuchs. “He was good. I liked him a lot. We ran through some film, which was good. It was all familiar to me, so that was good. The fact they run the offense and I am familiar with it will be a factor in my decision.”

San Diego Mesa runs the wide zone scheme, which is the same as Kansas. That is the same system the staff used it when they were at Buffalo. Offensive line coach Michael Chevalier shows clips from those Buffalo teams to his lineman to show it is executed.

Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs has been recruiting him, and the Jayhawks had a strong start to the recruiting.

The Jayhawks got a visit over the weekend from Andrew Johnson, a lineman from San Diego Mesa College.

It was a shorter trip for Johnson than the typical official visit. He arrived on late Thursday and started the visit on Friday and left on Saturday.

The players do not report until next week, so several of them are not on campus. Johnson said he spent time with defensive end Jereme Robinson.

“I liked him a lot,” he said. “None of the players were on campus but I went to dinner twice with Jereme. He was cool.”

Johnson spoke with Jayhawk Slant on the way to the airport after his visit. He said one thing that stood out to him were the people in the program.

“The visit went good,” he said. “The thing that stood out to me was the people. The people were dope. I love all the coaches. The weight room was sick. Everything was awesome. I have to talk about it more in depth to really share more.”

Johnson’s mother Jonette was on the visit and felt comfortable with the coaching staff.

“The visit was awesome,” she said. “Everybody was amazing. Very friendly, straightforward, super honest, which is great. When your kid's going away, you want to make sure they're somewhere they're going to be well taken care of. It was very comfortable, and they make you feel at home. It was beautiful out there.”

There were several talks with head coach Lance Leipold at meals and in his office before they left campus.

“It was good meeting him,” Johnson said. “He was straightforward. We went out to dinner twice and he seemed cool. I liked him a lot.”

The plan is to spend time around his family and talk about the future. He has taken official visits to Oregon State and Kansas. He is eligible to leave San Diego Mesa this summer and enroll at a four-year school.

“I’ve got to go home for a couple days,” he said. “I will go talk to my coach and talk to my mom a little more. Then I'll make my decision soon. I just want to go through the process a little bit.”