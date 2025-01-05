Quick recap: Kansas bounces back with dominant road win over UCF

Kansas bounced back in a major way after dropping its Big 12 opener, going on the road and dominating UCF en route to a 99-48 win in Orlando on Sunday. The Jayhawks led wire to wire and physically overpowered the Knights.





Hunter Dickinson led the way with 27 points and nine rebounds. His efforts helped Kansas dominate the glass with a 63-32 advantage and outscored UCF 62-10 in points in the paint.





It was a complete block party for the Jayhawks, finishing with a season-high 12. Flory Bidunga led the way with a career-high six blocks in 21 minutes. The defense was stifiling, allowing just 14 made shots.





Kansas hit eight threes in the second half as it broke open the game into a complete blowout. Rylan Griffen made all four of his threes for the game as the Jayhawks shot 39% from downtown.





First half

Kansas got out to an early lead by establishing itself inside the paint, with Hunter Dickinson scoring two early buckets. The Jayhawks limited UCF to a 1/7 start from the floor and came out with better energy compared to against West Virginia, leading 8-3 at the first media timeout.





Darius Johnson hit a three as the Knights kept things close by knocking down shots from outside. Kansas continued to look for points in the paint, with Dickinson and Zeke Mayo propelling the offense. The Jayhawks scored their first 16 points in the paint, leading 16-11 at the under-12 timeout.





Rylan Griffen made Kansas' first three as part of a 7-0 run to extend its lead to 23-11. UCF countered by getting to the free throw line but did not make a field goal for over four minutes.





The Knights had no answers for Dickinson, as he was outscoring UCF 18-17 with 4:07 to play. The Jayhawks' defense was stifling, and UCF went on a stretch of 11 straight misses. Kansas was in firm control, leading 35-17 with four minutes to play.





AJ Storr finished off a lob as the Jayhawks took a 44-25 lead into the half. They dominated the game physically, holding a 36-4 advantage in paint points and out-rebounding the Knights 29-14.

Second half

The Jayhawks came out of the gates strong, going on an 8-2 run to open the second half. UCF struggled to guard the pick-and-roll and Dickinson stayed hot as Kansas built a 25-point lead.





The lead grew to 30 after KJ Adams and Flory Bidunga threw down dunks. The Jayhawks were in firm control, leading 64-34 with 10:44 to play.





Things spiraled even more for UCF. Bidunga had a block that he finished with a coast-to-coast dunk as Rylan Griffen knocked down two threes to push Kansas' lead to 77-38.





Kansas dug into its bench and still found guys proving impactful. David Coit and Shakeel Moore knocked down threes and Bidunga's breakout continued. He blocked nearly every shot that went up in his vicinity. AJ Storr got going as well with five points with the Jayhawks leading 90-44 at the under-four timeout.





Griffen made a late three as the Jayhawks fell just short of breaking the century mark.