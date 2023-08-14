“It's been great,” he said of camp. “I've been trying to work more on that playbook from the spring. That was probably my biggest thing I wanted to improve on. I think I've done well doing that so far. Made some good plays during camp, so I feel like I've been doing pretty good.”

He learned the system in spring football, saw progress in the weight room and is putting it together in camp.

Austin Booker is a name coming up often as a player making strides in fall camp. Booker came to Kansas in January after transferring from Minnesota.

Booker wanted to improve on his strength, and he credits Matt Gildersleeve for the success. When he arrived at KU, he was under 235 pounds and now he is tipping the scales at 245.

“When I was in the transfer portal, I was really focused on my mental side and just trying to get my head right, so once I got to Kansas, I really locked in,” Booker said. “Coach Sleeve and all the strength staff got me pretty big. Put on some pounds, and I'm feeling real good for the season.”

Booker’s teammates describe him as athletic with good length coming off the edge. He has all the tools and three more years to develop in the program. But the biggest thing is learning the defense and getting acclimated to the system.

“I can play way faster,” he said. “The tempo periods have gone way smoother. I'm getting the call, getting set up way quicker, and it's just making my game be able to move way faster as well. Just moving on the fly, not thinking as much, and being able to really open up and use my abilities.”

Most of the chatter about the defense has been finding a replacement for Lonnie Phelps. Booker likes the group of players competing at defensive end and pushing each other.

“Everyone's hungry,” he said. “That's the thing. It's going to be super hard finding who's going to travel and whatnot. The group's super deep. Everyone's super hungry, and it's just a great atmosphere to work in. Even the young guys, they're hungry too. They came in at good sizes