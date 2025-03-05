Ballard, Marshall poised for big chance for reps in spring practice

“[It’s] similar to last year in the aspect of spring ball, being able to go out there, you know, kind of take control of the team,” Ballard said. “Like, I'm going to be there and be there for Jalon whenever he's back and be his biggest supporter. But right now, just trying to get the guys to rally behind me for the time and, you know, just be my best.”

Cole Ballard has served as the Jayhawks’ backup over the last two seasons and has gotten game action when Jason Bean or Daniels were injured. With Daniels limited, Ballard has the opportunity to serve as Kansas’ No. 1 quarterback.

Jalon Daniels will once again be limited in spring practice after undergoing a minor knee procedure in the off-season. While Daniels is essentially locked in to the starting role when he’s healthy, Kansas’ backups can get significantly more reps without Daniels practicing.

Since arriving on campus, Ballard’s leadership has been impressive according to the coaches. The son of Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard grew up around the game, and he wants to continue to grow as a leader throughout spring practice.

“Try and push the team and get everybody on the same page for where we need to go and what the standard is,” Ballard said of his goals. “And then, you know, just continue to get better on the field, off the field, watching film, doing everything I can to make myself a better player.”

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Marshall sits behind Ballard as Kansas’ third quarterback. Marshall feels like things have slowed down this year compared to his first time experiencing college football.

“It feels way different. You know, last year it was my first spring practice, first time doing college football, so I was kind of new to it,” Marshall said. “But this year I feel like I know everything now. Everything is slower to me, you know, and just becoming more of a leader this year, now that I got the experience, is very big to me.”

Marshall arrived early on campus last year and got started right away with Daniels being limited. He said he learned a lot that can prepare him for a similar situation this year.

“I had to get a lot of reps in,” Marshall said. “So just being there my first time, I had to study extra, learn the playbook more. And, you know, it was a lot of good stuff that happened, and I learned from a lot of stuff that last year that I can pick up this year.”

Jim Zebrowski told Marshall he wants to see him continue to grow as a leader and improve throughout his second year of spring practice.

“Just to become a better leader, of course,” Marshall said. “And just to take the next step and just every day get better and just work on the little stuff, techniques, just little stuff like that.”