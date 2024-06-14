Brandon Schmelzle displayed determination at the state track meet a few weeks ago and is getting ready for his official visit to Kansas.

Schmelzle has been walking around in a boot after a gritty performance winning a state title. The athlete from Axtell High School won the state championship in the long jump. He also competed in other events although he knew something was not right with his foot.

“At regionals right before state track I did the long jump, the triple jump and then 100 and 200,” Schmelzle said. “It's a pretty busy day because I had prelims and my jumps and the 100 and 200. I did 12 jumps right in a row then I went over and ran. I was in my dry phase and my first four steps I ended up doing something to the top of my foot.”

Fast forward to the state track meet, Schmelzle won the state title in the long jump on a broken foot. He found out after the meet it was broken.

“I’m in a boot for five weeks,” he said. “I'll be back for football. My doctor told me I can do some swimming and some biking so I'm still pretty active.”