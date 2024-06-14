Brandon Schmelzle ready for return trip, official visit to Kansas
Brandon Schmelzle displayed determination at the state track meet a few weeks ago and is getting ready for his official visit to Kansas.
Schmelzle has been walking around in a boot after a gritty performance winning a state title. The athlete from Axtell High School won the state championship in the long jump. He also competed in other events although he knew something was not right with his foot.
“At regionals right before state track I did the long jump, the triple jump and then 100 and 200,” Schmelzle said. “It's a pretty busy day because I had prelims and my jumps and the 100 and 200. I did 12 jumps right in a row then I went over and ran. I was in my dry phase and my first four steps I ended up doing something to the top of my foot.”
Fast forward to the state track meet, Schmelzle won the state title in the long jump on a broken foot. He found out after the meet it was broken.
“I’m in a boot for five weeks,” he said. “I'll be back for football. My doctor told me I can do some swimming and some biking so I'm still pretty active.”
Boot and all, Schmelzle will be in Lawrence this weekend for his official visit. The three-star prospect is looking forward to seeing the program over the next three days.
“I talk to Coach Borland a lot,” he said. “I also talk with Coach Z and Coach Leipold. They all contact me quite a bit.”
There have been several conversations with Borland since he coaches the safeties. Schmelzle led Axtell to the state title as a quarterback, but is being recruited by the Jayhawks on defense.
“I really like Coach Borland,” Schmelzle said. “We kind of have the same hobbies. We like to fish and so we can talk about fishing, and I feel like he's kind of got a small-town personality. I'm from a small town, love to hunt, love to fish, and he likes to do some of those things.”
Schmelzle was on campus in April when he earned an offer from Kansas. He is looking forward to his official visit.
“I'm just excited to be around all the coaches and all the guys that work there again,” he said. “When I was there, I felt very welcomed and I'm hoping it's going to be the same way. I really think it will be. And then I want to connect with all the other guys that are going to be there, getting to know them and have fun.”
He planned to camp at Kansas State, but that will not take place with the injury. He said he could visit South Dakota State and possibly another trip to Kansas State.