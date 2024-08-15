Bryce Foster arrived on campus in mid-June, and it has been full speed ahead since. The transfer from Texas A&M committed to the Jayhawks a little later in the process than most portal transfers and has been adjusting to the system.

Foster said one change is the pace of practice.

“It’s definitely been a big change, especially practice wise,” Foster said. “I'd say at A&M, it was a little longer practices, but not as fast. That's been a really big difference for me coming here. Practices aren't as long, but, man, they're snap, snap, snap. It's going really fast, going through plays, going through Indi (individual drills) and everything. You're always moving, constantly moving. So, I think it's a good thing.”

He realized early in fall camp the speed of practice was different.

“I think the first cycle and a half or so of fall camp, I was taken aghast by that,” he said. “I don't think I've ever breathed that hard during a practice. That was a struggle for real. But I think now looking back at it, I'm in way better shape than I was.”

Foster was one of the top center transfers in the portal. The former five-star recruit started 28 games the last three season for the Aggies. But he described entering the portal was a move that would give him a fresh start.

“I think I just kind of wanted a fresh start,” Foster said. “While I was there, I didn't enjoy it as much as I thought I was going to. I love the people at A&M. I think that was really good. The alumni is great. I loved it there. But I kind of felt like I needed a new start, I think is the best way to put it.”