“He lived in Michigan,” Williams said. “So that was pretty easy to build a relationship with him. And then when we are on the phone, we could just talk about anything really. He'd know what I was talking about, if I was talking about a place that I lived next to or anything.”

Williams, from St. Mary’s High in Orchard, Mich., will take his first June visit to Kansas. The Jayhawks have a pipeline of players from Michigan and the Detroit area. KU linebackers coach Chris Simpson is responsible for recruiting the players from Michigan.

It is that type of talent that has college recruiters booking him for official visits this month.

Bryson Williams is ranked by Rivals as an athlete because his film shows different talents. From defense to wide receiver to returning kicks Williams plays several positions.

Williams has several division one offers, and the Jayhawks will get the first June visit. He is looking forward to seeing what the Kansas program has to offer.

“I'm looking to see what it's all about, seeing the players, the culture, the family, what they preach,” he said. “The coaches have told me a lot of about it and I am ready to see it. I want to see how the players do, how they have adjusted. I want to talk to the players, and just get a feel for the place.”

When Williams started playing football his main positions were running back and linebacker. Once his high school career got going, he switched to receiver and safety. His highlight film showcases a lot of plays at receiver. The Kansas staff wants him for defense.

One thing that Williams is aware of, is the fact Kansas has several players on the roster from Michigan since Lance Leipold arrived. He knows some of the players at KU from his area.

“It definitely shows players from this area like it and they got comfortable there,” he said. “They were able to adjust pretty fast. And some of the players like Isaiah Marshall and Jalen Todd I was able to play with in 7-on-7. So especially having a relationship with them, knowing someone down there and being able to connect with them on a deeper level, definitely means a lot.”

Williams has a visit set with Pitt on June 14 and will close out his visits with Michigan State on the 21st. In April he visited Harvard.

“I'm looking just to see what each place is all about,” Williams said. “One of the things I liked from my Harvard visit is I got to see what the players thought about the school. That's one big thing you get from the visits.”