“The players were very welcoming,” Williams said. “They were just telling me how it was at Kansas. They told me everybody on the team was pretty close, it was family oriented, and they had to definitely have something special going on down there. I got see some of the guys I know.”

The athlete from St. Mary’s High in Michigan is being recruited by Chris Simpson and knows several players in the program. Last year he played seven-on-seven with Isaiah Marshall and Jalen Todd, who enrolled at Kansas in January.

Bryson Williams got a chance to see friends and take in the Kansas football program on his official visit over the weekend.

Williams spent time with Simpson and the rest of the Kansas staff. He saw a lot inside the KU program since it was his first time being on campus.

“It was really good seeing Coach Simpson,” he said. “It was my first time down there as well, so I got to see what they were like and talk to them for a while. They got to talk to my parents, so it was just good being around them and being around some of the players as well.”

Williams was asked what stood out to him about his first trip to Kansas.

“First off, everybody in Kansas was actually very nice,” he said. “Everybody was very welcoming. You know, they were all pretty down to earth and pretty honest to me. They were telling me what is real, and they weren't fake. They showed me how it actually was.”

He was hosted by Taylor Davis, who plays safety. Williams is being recruited to play defense.

Williams has two more visits planned with Pitt and Michigan State. He wants to take his scheduled visits to compare the schools under consideration.

“I'm really looking for a school that's going to develop me as a player,” Williams said. “I want to be to make it to the next level. I also want to be comfortable somewhere, so that's also big.”

The plan is to finish the final visits and Williams said he plans to have a decision made by mid-July.