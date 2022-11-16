“He called me after practice and said he liked my size and how athletic I am,” Kruize said. “He kept it real with me. I appreciate that. Now I have that trip set up and I am looking forward to going out there.”

By NCAA rules, Fuchs was not allowed to speak with Kruize, so the two connected after practice.

But Kruize returned to City College of San Francisco this season and Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs continued to recruit him.

Buffalo Kruize has been talking to the Kansas coaching staff for a long time. The Jayhawks were recruiting him last spring and there was a possibility he was going to sign somewhere before the school year started.

He is looking forward to learning more about the program during his official visit this weekend.

“I'm really looking forward to just going out and seeing Kansas,” he said. “I've never been out there before. Seeing what kind place Kansas is, especially Lawrence, meeting the coaches, seeing what kind of environment the team has got.”

This season Kruize is practicing every day with his team, but not playing in games. He is sitting out and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He has been following the team and watched the improvement in the program. Kansas is currently 6-4 and bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

“It's been great watching them,” he said. “I mean, they look explosive. I watched that game against Oklahoma State, that's a crazy win. I expected it, but I mean a great win. They're coming into their own rhythm. Getting to a bowl game is huge. It's a great turnaround that they've done.”

After Kansas, he will have one official visit remaining. He plans on taking his final trip and then make a decision. He did leave open the possibility of not taking it depending on his visit to Lawrence.

“There are a couple other visit possibilities,” he said. “I could possibly go out to Arizona State or Memphis. There are a lot of possibilities going on, so just got to figure out that last visit. I do intend on taking it unless it feels right at Kansas, and I decide to call it home.”