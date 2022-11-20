Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs has been talking with Kruize since the spring. He went to City College of San Francisco to watch Kruize practice.

“The visit went really good,” Kruize said. “I mean, it was great going out to the Kansas basketball game. That was crazy. It was great going out and watching the football team play. It was an unfortunate loss, but you just got to bounce back from those to get better, learn from it.”

Kruize arrived on Friday and went to the basketball game followed by the football game on Saturday.

Buffalo Kruize has been talking with the Kansas coaches for eight months and this weekend finally got to take his official visit.

A few days later Kruize scheduled his official visit with the Jayhawks.

“Coach Fuchs is my guy,” Kruize said. “He's honest with you the whole time, which is what I really like. You know you come out on an official visit, it's going to be a lot of love after love, right? That's not how it's going to be when you actually get out there. Coach Fuchs just keeps it honest with you. And I appreciate him for it.”

Kruize had two hosts on the visit. On Friday night safety Landon Nelson hosted him and the two have something in common since they are both from Hawaii. On Saturday his host was Bryce Cabeldue.

“The players were amazing,” he said. “It was a great group of guys. They took me and my cousin in. It was a great time. It was just a great group of guys. They were good dudes.”

Before he left this morning, he met one-on-one with Lance Leipold.

“It was great meeting Coach Leipold,” Kruize said. “We got to talk to him a little bit and let him know where my mind was at. Again, he’s a great dude. He really cares about his players and all this kind of thing.”

One of the big announcements this season came when athletics director Travis Goff revealed they would renovate the stadium.

“They’re moving forward and renovating,” he said. “Everything is going to be elevated and the renovations and all those kinds of things. They are renovating the stadium and other areas. That’s what they were telling me.”

Kruize said the first order of business is going back home and studying. Then he will start weighing his options since he has one official visit remaining.

“This week I will really analyze it,” he said. “Look back and think about it a little bit more about everything. For my last visit I could go to Arizona State or Memphis. I'm not too sure at the moment. Next week I could commit but I’m not sure right now.”