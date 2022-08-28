Caleb Taylor’s name comes up when you talk to people who had a good fall camp. He is someone mentioned by players and coaches that stood out at his position among a deep group.

But Taylor’s work to play on the interior of the defensive line did not come easy.

When he signed with Kansas, he was a defensive end in high school. His first year in the program he moved inside. He went through growing pains last year making the adjustment. Part of that was playing at a lighter weight and facing opposing guars and centers who were 300 pounds.

“Honestly it was the third or fourth game of the year last year I might've been 255 pounds,” he said.

That is where his hard work with Matt Gildersleeve paid off. Gildersleeve, who is the Director of Sports Performance, started working with Taylor during the season and continued over the next year.

“Going through last season I could feel sometimes that it's not that I don't have the ability or the technique to do this or to defeat that it's literally just came down the size,” Taylor said. “Going through that last year, I kind of saw the importance of it. I played a little less towards the end of the season last year.

“I just saw that as a great opportunity. That was actually part of the reason that I played less was because of my body weight. I immediately started attacking that even last year. I probably ended last year closer to 280.”