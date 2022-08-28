Caleb Taylor on offseason weight gain, culture in program
Caleb Taylor’s name comes up when you talk to people who had a good fall camp. He is someone mentioned by players and coaches that stood out at his position among a deep group.
But Taylor’s work to play on the interior of the defensive line did not come easy.
When he signed with Kansas, he was a defensive end in high school. His first year in the program he moved inside. He went through growing pains last year making the adjustment. Part of that was playing at a lighter weight and facing opposing guars and centers who were 300 pounds.
“Honestly it was the third or fourth game of the year last year I might've been 255 pounds,” he said.
That is where his hard work with Matt Gildersleeve paid off. Gildersleeve, who is the Director of Sports Performance, started working with Taylor during the season and continued over the next year.
“Going through last season I could feel sometimes that it's not that I don't have the ability or the technique to do this or to defeat that it's literally just came down the size,” Taylor said. “Going through that last year, I kind of saw the importance of it. I played a little less towards the end of the season last year.
“I just saw that as a great opportunity. That was actually part of the reason that I played less was because of my body weight. I immediately started attacking that even last year. I probably ended last year closer to 280.”
Taylor will go into the 2022 season tipping the scales at 300 pounds. He put in a lot of work in the offseason and gave a lot of credit to Gildersleeve.
“The biggest thing about Coach Sleeve is that he always has a plan,” Taylor said. “There is no gray area with him. You're not wondering what you need to do. He has a lot of people working for him and they did a great job building their staff. They do a great job communicating where they want you to be at and what their standard is.”
Taylor expects big things from the defensive line this season. He talked about the experience coming back with players like Caleb Sampson, Sam Burt, and Eddie Wilson. Taylor mentioned he likes the development from younger players including Tommy Dunn and D.J. Withers.
“I really think the sky is the limit for us,” he said. “We have good players on the interior and on the edges. I don't put a cap on anything for us this year.”
The team showed progress last season playing well in their final three games. They carried that momentum in the off season and are ready for the 2022 campaign to kick off Friday night against Tennessee Tech.
Taylor has seen the culture grow over the last year with a new staff and expectations.
“The people in this program want to turn the program around,” Taylor said. “It's not just a matter of just wanting to get through the season or wanting to kind of just skate along and let things happen. We're intentional about going out there every day, trying to do what we need to do to be able to turn it around. And that's probably the biggest change that I see.
“We know what we need to do because we trust our coaches and they've been there. They've been to all the places that we're trying to go and just hearing it from them and adopting it ourselves and making it ours. Everybody been on the same page and that is probably the biggest difference.”