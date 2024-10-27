Advertisement
Published Oct 27, 2024
Watch: Lance Leipold after the Kansas State game
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Lance Leipold met with the media following the loss to Kansas State. Watch everything Leipold had to say during his post game press conference.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement