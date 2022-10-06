When a big play needs to be made on defense Cobee Bryant has been that guy. Last week against Iowa State he might have had his best interception in his career.

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was trying to throw over Bryant when he was in a cover-two formation. Bryant was reading his eyes and went high to secure his second pick of the year.

“I'm not gonna lie, I didn’t I could jump that high,” Bryant said of the play.

Bryant admitted he has made some big plays but wants to keep his focus on the next opponent. He knows TCU will challenge the Jayhawks secondary.

“Yeah, I made a lot of big plays lately, but I don't want to get too overboard with it,” he said. “TCU's another big team coming and like throwing the ball a lot.”

The defense stepped up big for Kansas last week. They held Iowa State to 11 points and Bryant felt they had a good week of preparation going into the game.

“Practice translates to the game,” he said. “Everybody was just focused, like all day, every day, the whole week. It translates to the game. Everybody was locked in. The whole defense and everything holding up.”

TCU is also off to a good start heading to Lawrence 4-0 for the first time since 2017. Quarterback Max Duggan leads the nation in passing efficiency and has yet to throw an interception.

“They throw a lot of go balls, so Coach P (Peterson) got us like, prepared for it,” Bryant said. “Coach Borland and Coach P have been just preparing a lot. TCU is a good football team, so we are prepared for it. It's going to be a really good game.”