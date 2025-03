On Thursday night, Kansas, the No. 7 seed in the West Region, saw its season come to an end after losing to Arkansas, the No. 10 seed, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Playing inside Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, Kansas, in defeat, was led by Zeke Mayo (18), AJ Storr (15), KJ Adams (13), and Hunter Dickinson (11).