Darryn Peterson scores 21 to help lead Prolific Prep to Championship Game

Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., scored 21 points to help lead Prolific Prep to the Championship Game of the Grind Session World Championship at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan.

On Saturday night, Peterson, the No. 1 ranked shooting guard in the class of 2025 scored 21 points, pulled down four rebounds, dished out two assists, and was credited with one steal, and two blocks to help lead Prolific Prep past DME Academy (FL), 78-72.

Peterson, with Bill Self, Kurtis Townsend, Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Elmarko Jackson, Justin Cross, and Noash Shelby in attendance, ended the third quarter with a power dunk that brought the crowd to its feet and then hit a then hit a shot from close to halfcourt.

On Sunday night at 5:00, Prolific Prep will player the winner of Sunday night's second semifinal game between Utah Prep and Ft. Erie International (ON, CAN)